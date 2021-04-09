St. James students in Elizabethtown observe Holy Week with 20-year tradition

Eighth-grade students at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., presented the school’s annual Passion of Christ during Holy Week last week.

St. James students have been performing the Passion of Christ for more than 20 years, according to a press statement from the school.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s performance was held in front of a limited number of parishioners at St. James Church March 31 and April 1 and it was also live streamed to the church’s YouTube channel.

A statement from the school said the students’ production is a way of giving back to the school and wider community.

“St. James School is a community of people committed to supporting children as they learn and grow in knowledge and faith,” said the statement. “Each year for more than 20 years St. James School eighth-grade students have worked to share the story of the Passion of Christ with the community, and to help guests observe Holy Week. This is a beautiful tradition of giving back to the school and community.”