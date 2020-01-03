St. Francis of Assisi student wins ‘Rising Star of Science’ award

Mary Shea Ballantine, a seventh-grade student at St. Francis of Assisi School, won the “Rising Star of Science” award at the Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology and Engineering for Rising Stars) national STEM competition which took place in Washington, D.C. late last year.

Mary Shea was awarded for her research on the effect of car exhaust on bacteria found in the lungs.

The award is presented to a “young scientist who shows exemplary mastery of the science of her project and great potential as a future scientist,” according to information from St. Francis of Assisi. She will compete in the Intel National Science Fair in California in May.