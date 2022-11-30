St. Francis of Assisi, Holy Spirit win Quick Recall 

St. Francis of Assisi School won the Catholic Schools Academic League’s (CSAL) sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade Quick Recall tournament held Nov. 14 at Holy Trinity School.

Holy Spirit School won the CSAL’s sixth grade Quick Recall tournament held Nov. 10 at St. Margaret Mary School.

In the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade division, St. Agnes-White defeated St. Margaret Mary-Red in one semi-final match 34-17 and St. Francis of Assisi-Blue defeated Holy Trinity-Green 41-15 in the other semi-final match. St. Francis of Assisi-Blue defeated St. Agnes-White in the championship match to win the tournament 36-27.

Twenty-six teams from 19 schools participated in the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade league this season.

In the sixth-grade division, St. Margaret Mary-Red defeated St. Albert in one semi-final match 23-14 and Holy Spirit defeated St. Margaret Mary-Black 29-23 in the other semi-final match. Holy Spirit defeated St. Margaret Mary-Red 28-27 to win the tournament.

Nine teams from eight schools participated in the sixth-grade league this season.

The CSAL, in its 33rd year, coordinates Quick Recall matches during the regular season and tournament play for Louisville-area schools.