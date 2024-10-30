St. Edward Church embraces seminarians with new initiatives

Materials provided to participants in the Adopt-a-Seminarian program at St. Edward Church include details about a seminarian and suggest ways to connect with him. The parish’s Vocation Awareness Committee paired each seminarian from the archdiocese with two parishioners. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Parishioners of St. Edward Church in Jeffersontown are developing relationships with the Archdiocese of Louisville’s seminarians with the help of its newly formed Vocation Awareness Committee.

In September, each of the archdiocese’s 19 seminarians was matched with two parishioners of St. Edward through its new Adopt-a-Seminarian program.

“We know seminarians are our future,” said Mike Knoop, a member of the Vocation Awareness Committee, in a recent interview.

Each individual or family who signed up for the program received a packet identifying a seminarian — including his age and home parish, as well as ways to contact him.

Participants are invited to get to know their seminarian through email exchanges and send cards or packages for special occasions — such as feast days or birthdays.

The Knoops — who have “adopted” seminarians in the past and “adopted” two this year — said they enjoy sending treats, such as cookies and brownies.

Parishioners are also encouraged to meet their seminarian by inviting him to a meal or attending a Mass in which he is participating.

Participants are also asked to pray for their seminarian regularly, and may have Masses said for him.

Amos Stinson, a seminarian for the archdiocese, spoke about the program’s impact in a recent interview.

“It is a great blessing to know that there are people out there who are praying for me,” he said. “Their participation in my life, even though it may be a small role, bears fruit in my life and hopefully in their own lives as well.”

St. Edward’s Vocation Awareness Committee was formed with the help of the St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes vocations, and the archdiocese’s Vocation Office.

Last spring, the committee began a “31 Club,” a group of individuals who commit to praying for vocations a day a month for a year.

The club was developed by Serra International, a global apostolate for vocations, and promoted through the local Serra chapter.

“After signing up, a member picks any date of the month — from 1 to 31 — that suits them,” according to Serra International’s website. “Then, they commit to go to Mass or a Holy Hour on that day each month over the following year … and to devote that Mass or prayer to an increase in vocations, and for priests and religious already serving the Church.”

The program has been so successful at St. Edward that the parish now has two or more individuals signed up for each day of the month, said Knoop.

The most valuable element of the two programs is the power of prayer, said Knoop.

“Behind every priest are people praying for them,” said Knoop, referencing a quote from Pope Francis that is used to promote prayer for vocations.

In an address in 2013, Pope Francis said: “Behind and before every vocation to the priesthood or to the consecrated life there is always the strong and intense prayer of someone: a grandmother, a mother, a father, a community.”

That’s important for seminarians, said Stinson, who attends the Theological College at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

“Seminary can seem daunting to men who are discerning, or they might feel that they are not worthy to become a priest,” he said. “But when you know that people are praying for you and supporting you, it humbles you and gives you confidence in your pursuit of priesthood.”

Knoop added that the people who participate in these programs to support seminarians will find a “final blessing” if the seminarian is ordained. The participant will know he or she “played a little part in that accomplishment,” said Knoop.

The Vocation Awareness Committee at St. Edward is a result of a workshop offered by the Vocation Office and the St. Serra Club in September of 2023. The Ignite workshop will be held again in the spring.



For more information about promoting vocations or the St. Serra Club, contact Chuck Lynch at chucklynch4782@gmail.com or visit the archdiocese’s website, www.archlou.org/serra/.