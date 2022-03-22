On St. Patrick’s day, St. Bernard School hosted a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to raise money to find a cure for childhood cancer. More than 30 people, including St. Bernard’s pastor Father Charles D. Walker, volunteered to have their heads shaved during the midday event while the students looked on and chanted “shave their heads!” This marked Father Walker’s 16th year participating in a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event.

They were able to raise $20,000. More than 20 percent of that was donated by a single student. Jackson LaFollett, an eighth-grader, kept in mind a childhood friend who had major brain surgery six years ago, while he was collecting more than $4,100 to give to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.