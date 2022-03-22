A volunteer shaved seventh-grader Armani Jack’s head in the parking lot of St. Bernard School while students chanted “shave their heads!” during this year’s St. Baldrick’s event March 17. Among those who had their heads shaved was St. Bernard’s pastor Father Charles D. Walker. It was Father Walker’s 16th head-shaving event for St. Baldrick’s. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)
On St. Patrick’s day, St. Bernard School hosted a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event to raise money to find a cure for childhood cancer. More than 30 people, including St. Bernard’s pastor Father Charles D. Walker, volunteered to have their heads shaved during the midday event while the students looked on and chanted “shave their heads!” This marked Father Walker’s 16th year participating in a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event.
More than 30 people volunteered to have their heads shaved during a St. Baldrick’s event at St. Bernard School March 17. The event raised more than $20,000 for childhood cancer cure research. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)
They were able to raise $20,000. More than 20 percent of that was donated by a single student. Jackson LaFollett, an eighth-grader, kept in mind a childhood friend who had major brain surgery six years ago, while he was collecting more than $4,100 to give to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Beneath a black cape, eighth-grader Jackson LaFollett, center, wore a large St. Baldrick’s Foundation medal around his neck while getting his head shaved at St. Bernard School March 17. The medal recognized the individual who raised the most money ahead of the event. After collecting more than $4,100 to donate to St. Baldrick, that honor was Jackson’s. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)