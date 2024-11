St. Albert’s Boy Scout Color Guard participated in a flag folding ceremony prior to the school’s annual Veterans Day Mass on Nov. 11. (Photo Special to The Record)

On Nov. 11, St. Albert the Great School welcomed veterans to its annual Veterans Day Mass. Prior to Mass, the school’s Boy Scout Color Guard posted the flag and participated in a flag folding ceremony. Girl Scouts escorted the veterans to their seats.

Students also wrote letters and made cards for the veterans at the Mass, and the remainder were delivered to the VA hospital. The Mass featured the school handbell ensemble and choir.