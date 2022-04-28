To commemorate Earth Day, students at St. Agnes School, 1800 Newburg Road, held its second “Green Apple Day of Service for Earth Day” April 22.

During the day, students took part in environmental education games, heard from community helpers and learned about the importance of mindfulness while being in nature. They also heard presentations from master gardeners who discussed the importance of composting and recycling. Students also decorated flower pots that were delivered to elderly residents at Nazareth Home on Newburg Road.

A Green Apple Day of Service is a “unique moment to join schools across the world to celebrate the central role that schools play in preparing the next generation of leaders in sustainability,” according to a press release from the school.