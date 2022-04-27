St. Agnes Church’s Sister Thea Bowman Society will host “Calling People into Solidarity: Centering Racial Justice — Starting with our Values” May 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Center Multipurpose Room, 1920 Newburg Road, and via Zoom.

Members of Louisville Showing up for Racial Justice will lead the discussion centered on how “values help us understand the challenges that come with conversations about and commitment to racial justice,” according to a release from St. Agnes. There will be small group discussion as well as learning with the whole group.

For more information about the event, email Jan Martin at jan.martin1221@gmail.com.