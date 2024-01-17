Special Mass promotes the sanctity of all life

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre accepted white roses from a member of the Knights of Columbus during the Mass for Life Jan. 13 at St. Gabriel Church. The roses represent the years since the United States Supreme Court legalized abortion with the recently-overturned Roe v. Wade decision. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A congregation of more than 200 worshipers were encouraged to cultivate sanctity in their lives at the annual Mass for Life Jan. 13.

“We do not often enough understand, believe, and act upon one of the greatest teachings of Christ — the dignity and sanctity of human life,” said Deacon Stephen Bowling, director of the Family and Life Ministries Office. He delivered the homily at the liturgy.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre celebrated the annual Mass at St. Gabriel Church, which included members of the Knights of Columbus, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, families with children and high school students. He told them, “It’s my honor and my privilege to celebrate this Mass for the respect for all life.”

During the homily, Deacon Bowling noted that dignity and sanctity go hand in hand, but oftentimes they are separated.

Dignity, he said, “is practical. It’s what you can see and what everybody seems to agree on. Sanctity is inherent to the person. It’s not always evident, but it’s constant and universal,” he said in an interview following the liturgy.

Deacon Stephen Bowling proclaimed the Gospel during the Mass for Life Jan. 13 at St. Gabriel Church. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“We think of the dignity of those who suffer and we think of those who are in need, but so often we dismiss others,” he said. “It’s easy to dismiss others who look differently than us or who are developed differently than us.”

How can sanctity be cultivated in a culture where there are so “many attacks on life?” Deacon Bowling asked.

“It can be cultivated if we do our best to practice it,” he answered. “We must remember that everyone is a child of God with dignity and sanctity no matter what their state of development.”

The idea of dignity and sanctity aren’t always popular, as exemplified by evils such as “slavery, racism and abortion,” he said.

“We can go on and on about the sins,” he said, asking the congregation, “How do we change hearts? That’s the big question.”

Members of the congregation sang during the Mass for Life. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

The answer, he said, is Jesus Christ.

“Ultimately what will change hearts is how we treat each other,” he said. “Jesus Christ is our strength. Jesus Christ is truly the way that we do this.”

During the liturgy, 51 white roses were presented to the archbishop. The roses represented the years since 1972, when the United States Supreme Court legalized abortion with the Roe v. Wade decision. That decision was overturned in 2022.

The Mass concluded with another presentation of roses to the dozens of schools, churches and organizations as a show of appreciation for their commitment to pro-life ministry. A representative from each group was called up to receive a red rose.