Spalding University will launch physical therapy program in 2022

Spalding University announced last week that it will launch a Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the fall of 2022.

The new program will be housed at 961 S. Third St., a 21,500 square-foot building bought by Spalding in 2019, according to a press release from the school. The building is being renovated into a “state-of-the-art” facility and is expected to be completed later this year, the release said. The $7 million project is one of the largest capital projects in the school’s history and demonstrates the university’s “commitment to investing in projects and activity downtown,” according to the release.

Spalding President Tori Murden McClure said, “Spalding’s mission is to meet the needs of the times, and for decades Spalding has been meeting a critical need in our community by preparing compassionate, skilled healthcare professionals and front-line workers,” said Murden McClure. “Spalding has pondered creating a physical therapy program for a decade, and over that time, the need and demand for physical therapists, including those skilled in working with children, have only increased.

“Our physical therapy program will help meet that need, and seeing this program become a reality is a proud achievement in the century-long history of our downtown campus.”

Spalding will start accepting applications June 15. The program will be offered in a hybrid format, allowing students to learn through online lecture courses and in-person lab work, which will take place during the course of one week each month, according to the release.

To learn more about the program, visit spalding.edu/doctor-of-physical-therapy.