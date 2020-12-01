Spalding University announces new program for health workers

Spalding University announced Nov. 20 that it has created an online program in critical care transport set to begin at the end of January.

The program is a partnership with the Kentucky-based medical education company FlightBridgeED. It will teach registered nurses and paramedics the skills they need to care for and transport critically ill or injured patients by ground or air, according to a press release from Spalding.

Students in the program will learn about a range of subjects related to critical care transport including resuscitation, trauma and burns, pharmacology, leadership and research, the release said. In addition, it said, the program will prepare students for advanced professional certification exams.

Spalding President Tori Murden McClure — a certified emergency medical technician — said the new program “builds on Spalding’s long tradition and strong reputation for educating compassionate, competent healthcare workers.”

“Nurses, paramedics and first responders who are skilled in critical care transport are true heroes whose actions save lives in high-pressure, emergency settings,” said Murden McClure in the release. “Spalding is proud and excited to launch a convenient online program that supports health care workers who seek to learn these critically important skills.”

FlightBridgeED — which specializes in providing pre-hospital, critical care and emergency education for healthcare professionals — has collaborated with members of Spalding’s faculty to develop the new curriculum.

Eric Bauer, president of FlightBridgeED, said, “We are thrilled and honored with this strategic alignment and feel this will give FlightBridgeED and Spalding University a greater ability to achieve education delivery in the critical care arena. This will provide FlightBridgeED with a more extensive geographical reach and allow us to partner with a highly respected university that is truly blazing new trails in education.”

Online courses are scheduled to begin on Jan. 30 and applications are being accepted at www.spalding.edu/criticalcaretransport.