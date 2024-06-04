Spalding University confers degrees

Graduates in Spalding University’s bachelor’s degree program waited for a commencement ceremony to start May 31 in the university’s Columbia Gymnasium on South Fourth Street. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Spalding University conferred 562 degrees during six ceremonies planned between May 30 and June 1.



The Catholic university in downtown Louisville also honored Tori Murden McClure, who is retiring as the university’s president. Murden McClure has led the university since 2010. Under her leadership, the school’s endowment has grown to more than $30 million dollars and the campus has expanded by 40 percent, according to a press release from the school.

Graduates in Spalding University’s bachelor’s degree program, including business and accounting majors, from left, Chadrack Mulondani, Ramon Fari Adil and Whitt Callahan, chatted as they waited for a commencement ceremony to start May 31 in the university’s Columbia Gymnasium on South Fourth Street. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Graduates in Spalding University’s master’s degree program processed into a commencement ceremony May 31 in the university’s Columbia Gymnasium on South Fourth Street. Spalding conferred more than 560 degrees during six commencements May 30 through June 1. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)