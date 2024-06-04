Spalding University confers degrees

Spalding University conferred 562 degrees during six ceremonies planned between May 30 and June 1.
The Catholic university in downtown Louisville also honored Tori Murden McClure, who is retiring as the university’s president. Murden McClure has led the university since 2010. Under her leadership, the school’s endowment has grown to more than $30 million dollars and the campus has expanded by 40 percent, according to a press release from the school.
