Spalding announces professional development and training in antiracism

Spalding University announced Jan. 18 the launch of an online training and professional development program in antiracism.

The range of half- and full-day online courses is called Restorative Practices for the Antiractist Journey. It’s available nationally to individuals and groups from the public sector, corporate groups and non-profit organizations.

The program is designed to teach concepts of “cultural humility and restorative practices as a means to bring about positive social change,” a news release from the university said.

“This program is designed for individuals and groups who are interested in meaningfully and constructively addressing and healing race relations in their professional and personal lives through self-exploration, truth-telling, difficult dialogue and action,” Chandra Irvin, executive director of the Spalding’s Center for Peace and Spiritual Renewal Center, said.

Cultural humility training helps individuals “recognize that society is not the level playing field we have been taught to believe,” said Dr. DeDe Wahlfarth, a professor of psychology at Spalding and one of the program’s facilitators.

Restorative practices “facilitate healing and wholeness in human relations and aid in repairing harm experienced by individuals and communities,” Irvin said.

“Restorative practices help us to reflect on who we are, communicate honestly, deepen our understanding of one another, identify possibilities for what we can become in the fullness of our humanity and take action to repair harm,” Irvin said.

Spalding’s Restorative Practices for the Antiracist Journey is offered by faculty and staff from the Center for Peace and Spiritual Renewal, School of Social Work, School of Professional Psychology and Collective Care Center. The center is one of the “nation’s only behavioral health clinics to specialize in treating race-based trauma and stress,” according to Spalding.

Enrollment is open now for Restorative Practices for the Antiracist Journey with live virtual sessions. The program is the first to be offered by the newly-reorganized social justice-themed training at Spalding — called The Well, the release said. Visit spalding.edu/TheWell to register.