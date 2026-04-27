Sixteen DeSales seniors sign with college athletic programs

DeSales High School recently recognized 16 senior athletes following an assembly for “their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in competition.” The following students also signed with colleges to compete at the college level. The students and the college they signed with are:

Baseball

Trey Benoit, Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia; Matt Mulhall, Wallace State Community College in Alabama; Landon Pund, Marion Military Institute in Alabama; Luke Thompson, Campbellsville University.

Basketball

Da’Shawn Harris, Lindsey Wilson University; Cam Bischoff, Transylvania University.

E-Sports

Connor Williams, Bellarmine University.

Football

Kingston Merritt, Georgetown College.

Lacrosse

Louis Lindgren, Hanover College in Indiana.

Soccer

TJ Heil, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Cooper Pryor, Graceland University in Iowa.

Volleyball

Joshua Porter, Roosevelt University in Illinois; Cameron Shipalia, Georgetown College; Riley Weber, Trine University in Indiana.

Wrestling

Lucas Oliverio, Thomas More University.