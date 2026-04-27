Sixteen DeSales seniors sign with college athletic programs

DeSales High School recently recognized 16 senior athletes following an assembly for “their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in competition.” The following students also signed with colleges to compete at the college level. The students and the college they signed with are:
Baseball
Trey Benoit, Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia; Matt Mulhall, Wallace State Community College in Alabama; Landon Pund, Marion Military Institute in Alabama; Luke Thompson, Campbellsville University.
Basketball
Da’Shawn Harris, Lindsey Wilson University; Cam Bischoff, Transylvania University.
E-Sports
Connor Williams, Bellarmine University.
Football
Kingston Merritt, Georgetown College.
Lacrosse
Louis Lindgren, Hanover College in Indiana.
Soccer
TJ Heil, Kentucky Wesleyan College; Cooper Pryor, Graceland University in Iowa.
Volleyball
Joshua Porter, Roosevelt University in Illinois; Cameron Shipalia, Georgetown College; Riley Weber, Trine University in Indiana.
Wrestling
Lucas Oliverio, Thomas More University.