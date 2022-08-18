Six safe environment workshops available in September

All those working with children in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including volunteers, must complete an in-person Safe Environment Training Program.

Upcoming programs are set for:

Sept. 6 – 6:30 p.m., St. Gabriel Church,

5505 Bardstown Rd.



Sept. 12 – 6:30 p.m., St Dominic Church,

Springfield, Ky.



Sept. 19 – 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine Church,

Lebanon, Ky.



Sept. 20 – 4 p.m., Catholic Enrichment Center,

3146 W. Broadway



Sept. 26 – 6:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Church,

3345 Lexington Rd.



Sept. 27 – 6:30 p.m., St. Bernard Church,

7500 Tangelo Dr.

The training schedule will be updated as new dates are added at www.archlou.org/safe.

REFRESHER REQUIRED EVERY FIVE YEARS:

After the initial program, a refresher session must be completed every five years either online or at an in-person session. If you completed the initial in-person program and would like to pursue the online option for your refresher, see your parish/school safe environment coordinator. They can confirm your initial in-person attendance and provide instructions for the online refresher.

For more information, contact Scott Fitzgerald, archdiocesan coordinator of safe environment services at sfitzgerald@archlou.org or 502.471.2132.