Six safe environment workshops available in September

All those working with children in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including volunteers, must complete an in-person Safe Environment Training Program.
Upcoming programs are set for:
Sept. 6 – 6:30 p.m., St. Gabriel Church,
5505 Bardstown Rd.
Sept. 12 – 6:30 p.m., St Dominic Church,
Springfield, Ky.
Sept. 19 – 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine Church,
Lebanon, Ky.
Sept. 20 – 4 p.m., Catholic Enrichment Center,
3146 W. Broadway
Sept. 26 – 6:30 p.m., Holy Spirit Church,
3345 Lexington Rd.
Sept. 27 – 6:30 p.m., St. Bernard Church,
7500 Tangelo Dr.
The training schedule will be updated as new dates are added at www.archlou.org/safe.
REFRESHER REQUIRED EVERY FIVE YEARS:
After the initial program, a refresher session must be completed every five years either online or at an in-person session. If you completed the initial in-person program and would like to pursue the online option for your refresher, see your parish/school safe environment coordinator. They can confirm your initial in-person attendance and provide instructions for the online refresher.
For more information, contact Scott Fitzgerald, archdiocesan coordinator of safe environment services at sfitzgerald@archlou.org or 502.471.2132.