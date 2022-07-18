Sitio Clothing Ministry, an outreach ministry located at St. John Vianney Church, will host its “We Care Banquet” Aug. 11 in Hotel Louisville’s ballroom, 120 W. Broadway.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre will attend and LMPD Officer Brittany Rausch will be the guest speaker.

There will be a silent auction and a Muth’s candy, children’s books and purse sale. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for students. To make a reservation by Aug. 5, call Teresa Knight at 208-2343, Debbie Green at 451-0807 or Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018.