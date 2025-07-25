Sitio clothing ministry gets new home at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church

Volunteer Sheila Seelbach, left, and Linda Gottbrath, center, unpacked a box of socks July 8. Volunteer Linda Plappert looked on. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Sitio Clothing Ministry has found a new home at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in the Fairdale neighborhood.

The ministry offers a variety of items, including clothing, diapers, baby wipes, household items, car seats and furniture — at no cost — to individuals and families in need, said Linda Gottbrath.

Gottbrath, a parishioner of St. Rita Church, started the ministry in her basement close to two decades ago. It has been located at St. John Vianney Church since 2015.

“It’s a blessing to help people out here,” said Gottbrath in a recent interview. Sitio operates with the help of several volunteers, some of whom have been with the ministry since its start.

Linda Gottbrath stood in the reception area of Sitio Clothing Ministry at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church July 8. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Deacon Lucio Caruso, pastoral administrator of St. Teresa, said the ministry will be a boost for the parish, noting that the space Sitio is now occupying — at the rear of the campus — was cluttered and not being used.

“I don’t like leaving any bit of space in building or land wasted,” when it can be used to serve others, he said. Sitio’s volunteers cleaned and painted the room and even converted a breezeway into a reception area where Gottbrath greets Sitio’s clients.

“I want the parish to feel we’re here for a purpose,” he said. “Parish means extended neighborhood. We’re to care for everyone, not just parishioners.”

He noted there’s a growing need in the Fairdale area for a ministry like Sitio. There are many young families and low-income seniors, he said.

He noted that the word “sitio” is Latin for “I thirst.” “That thirst continues in everybody who is in need,” he said.

Sitio is open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.