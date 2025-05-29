Sister of Mercy Mary Agnella Leis, a longtime home economics teacher, dies at 92 

Sister of Mercy Mary Agnella Leis died at McAuley Convent in Cincinnati on May 19. She was 92 and had been a Sister of Mercy for 73 years.

Sister Leis was a teacher, first teaching in elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville and the Diocese of Owensboro. She went on to teach home economics at Mercy Academy and then at Assumption High School, where she stayed for 24 years.

After she retired, she provided support in the old St. Catherine Convent infirmary.

She is survived by her brother Robert Leis and her nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael Church on June 10 at 10 a.m. The visitation will precede Mass at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 7262 Mercy Road, Omaha, Neb., 68124-2389, to the attention of Lynn Poly.