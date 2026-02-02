Sister of Loretto Jeanne Dueber, an artist, dies at 88

Sister of Loretto Jeanne Dueber

Sister of Loretto Jeanne Dueber (formerly Sister Eugenie Marie) died Jan. 25 at the Loretto Living Center on the grounds of the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky. She was 88 and in the 67th year of religious life.

Sister Dueber, a native of St. Louis, was a sculptor and mixed media artist. She served as an arts educator for 11 years before moving to the Loretto Motherhouse in 1978, where she created art full-time. She helped restore parts of Rhodes Hall in Nerinx into studio and exhibition spaces.

Her artwork was showcased in more than 100 exhibitions across the United States in her lifetime. She was also a founding member of ENID, a Louisville-based collective of women sculptors.

She is survived by her siblings Joanne (Bill) Fogarty and Julianne (Julie) Dueber, both of St. Louis; Thomas (Cheri) Dueber of Wilmington, Del.; Mary Jane Lyle of Albuquerque, N.M.; Michael (Jeanene) Dueber of Chicago; and Daniel (Susan) Dueber of Colorado Springs, Col.

The wake will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6, at the Loretto Motherhouse. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 in the Church of the Seven Dolors on the grounds of Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. Burial will be in the Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds.



Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Loretto, c/o Loretto Motherhouse, 430 Academy Lane, Nerinx, Ky., 40049, or as an online gift at www.lorettocommunity.org.