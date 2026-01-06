Sister of Charity of Nazareth Susan Kilb dies at 79

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Susan Kilb died Jan. 1 in Louisville, Ky. She was 79 and had spent more than 58 years in religious life.

Sister Kilb, a native of Cincinnati, served in education and administration. In the archdiocese, she served as a teacher and volunteer at Presentation Academy and as a teacher and principal at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky.

She also taught in the Diocese of Covington, the Diocese of Memphis and the Archdiocese of Boston and served her religious community in the community service department and as director of the ministry fund.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community.

The wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth. The Honor Guard will form at 4 p.m. in front of the Motherhouse.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, in the church. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery. Both services will be streamed at nazareth.org/live.

Memorial gifts may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY., 40048.