Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Judith Seman dies at 98

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Judith Seman

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Judith Seman died on June 5 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 98 and had spent more than 80 years in religious life.

Sister Seman, a native of Cleveland, became an aspirant in 1941 and professed perpetual vows on Aug. 8, 1952, with the Vincentian Sisters of Charity, which merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in 2008.

She served as a teacher, educational consultant, councillor, retirement coordinator for the Motherhouse and in parish social ministry in Pennsylvania. She served as General Superior of the Vincentian Sisters of Charity beginning in 1979.

She retired in 2016 and moved to Carrico Hall on the Nazareth Motherhouse campus in 2020.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community.

The wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 11 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth. The Honor Guard will form at 4 p.m. in front of the Motherhouse.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. June 12 at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery. Both services will be streamed at nazareth.org/live.

Memorials gifts may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY., 40048.