Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Jane Rhodes dies at 93

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Jane Rhodes died Sept. 10. She was 93 and in her 73rd year of religious life.

Sister Rhodes grew up at the old St. Columba Church in Louisville, Ky., and graduated from Presentation Academy.

She ministered in education and administration in Kentucky, Virginia and Massachusetts. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served at Presentation Academy and Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky.

She also served her community as a volunteer and in administration at Nazareth Home.

She is survived by her sister Shirly Ann Patterson, her brother Joseph Rhodes Jr., extended family and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Sept. 16 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky. Burial followed in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.