Sister of Charity of Nazareth Catherine Mary ‘Jackie’ Lee, an educator, dies at 88

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Catherine Mary “Jackie” Lee, formerly Sister Mary Siena, died May 25 in Louisville. She was 88 and in her 67th year of religious life.

Sister Lee, a native of Dorchester, Mass., served in pastoral ministry in Massachusetts and ministered in education in Kentucky, Virginia and Massachusetts.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Cecilia School. She was also a principal at various schools in Massachusetts.

Sister Lee retired to the Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky., in 2020.

She is survived by her extended family and religious community.

The wake will be held today, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Vincent de Paul. The Mass will be livestreamed at nazareth.org/live. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.