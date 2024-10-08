Sister Loretta Guenther, who served at St. Joseph Children’s Home, dies at 90

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Loretta Guenther

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Loretta Guenther died Oct. 7 at Nazareth Home-Clifton. She was 90 and in her 72nd year of religious life.

Sister Guenther, a native of Louisville, served as a houseparent at St. Joseph Children’s Home, caring for children for 36 years until her retirement in 2010. She received various accolades for her ministry at the home.

In 2000 she was the first recipient of the St. Joseph-Ursuline Award given by the St. Joseph Catholic Orphan Society. In 2002, St. Joseph established a fund in her name for education and other expenses for the children served by the home. In 2023, St. Joseph named its chapel in honor of Sister Guenther.

Sister Guenther also served her congregation as a cook in the Ursuline Motherhouse Infirmary and in convents in Louisville and in Sidney, Neb.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Carl Lawrence, nieces and nephews and members of her community.

Visitation will take place at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave., Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel at 11 a.m. Oct. 17. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/4639815. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sister Loretta Guenther Educational Fund, Care of St. Joseph Children’s Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, Ky., 40206.