Sister Jean, beloved Loyola icon and chaplain of men’s basketball team, dies at 106

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, longtime chaplain of the Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team and campus icon, smiles after the team won in the first round game of the NCAA Tournament against the University of Miami 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Sister Jean died at age 106 Oct. 9, 2025. (OSV News photo/courtesy Loyola University Chicago)

By John Knebels , OSV News

She prayed with college basketball players before games, counseled them after losses, and reminded them that faith, not fame, was the real victory.

Now, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the spirited chaplain who became a national symbol of joy, devotion and perseverance, has completed her earthly journey.

Sister Jean, a Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and longtime chaplain of the Loyola University Chicago men’s basketball team, died Oct. 9. She was 106.

For many Americans, Sister Jean became a household name during Loyola’s stunning run to the 2018 NCAA Final Four, when she was 98 years old. Sitting courtside in her maroon-and-gold scarf, she offered pregame prayers, postgame analysis and the occasional strategic suggestion — earning the affection of fans, players, and coaches nationwide.

Yet long before “March Madness” made her famous, she had already spent decades forming minds, shaping hearts and witnessing to Christ’s love through education and service.

“While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy,” said Loyola President Mark C. Reed. “Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community, and her spirit abides in thousands of lives.”

A month prior to her death, Loyola had confirmed Sister Jean had officially retired from on-campus work amid growing health concerns, according to The Loyola Phoenix, the student newspaper.

Born Dolores Bertha Schmidt in San Francisco on Aug. 21, 1919, she entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1937 and took the name Sister Jean Dolores. She began teaching at Catholic schools in California and Chicago before arriving at Mundelein College in 1961, which later affiliated with Loyola. By 1994, she had joined Loyola’s men’s basketball program as an academic adviser and later team chaplain — a position she held for three decades.

Her spiritual encouragement often blended faith with practical wisdom. During her 106th birthday in August, she urged Loyola students to “make new friends, talk to your old friends,” and to “become the people that God has decided you will be.” Her signature message — “Worship, Work, Win” — became both her personal motto and the slogan that adorns a banner inside Loyola’s Gentile Arena.

“Sister Jean Dolores was a woman of prayer, a dedicated educator, and a bearer of hope,” said Sister LaDonna Manternach, president of her religious order. “She saw God present in all that surrounded her and trusted in His goodness.”

Beyond basketball, Sister Jean led weekly student prayer groups and founded SMILE (Students Moving Into the Lives of the Elderly), pairing Loyola students with residents of The Clare, the assisted-living community she called home. Her influence reached far beyond campus, touching thousands who encountered her through interviews, speaking events, and her bestselling memoir, “Wake Up With Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” (2023).

Over the years, she received numerous honors: induction into the Loyola Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, the Sword of Loyola in 2018, proclamations from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and even an apostolic blessing from Pope Francis on her 100th birthday. On her 105th birthday, President Joe Biden recognized her for a lifetime of faith-filled service.

When the news of her passing spread, tributes poured in across social media.

“Sister Jean, our beloved friend and inspiration, went home to the Lord today,” Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement posted on X. “She nurtured the mind and spirit of her students and all who came to know her with dedication, a firm belief in our faith, and a sharp sense of humor. May she rest in the peace she so richly deserves.”

For Loyola fans, her memory will forever be entwined with that magical 2018 season — when the underdog Ramblers captured the nation’s imagination and, in the eyes of many, proved that prayer and perseverance could move mountains.

But for Sister Jean, the real victory was always deeper.

“Don’t let anybody stop you,” she told students on her last birthday. “You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country and our world.”

A celebration of her life and ministry will be held at Loyola University Chicago at a date to be announced.