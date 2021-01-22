Sighs of relief as Catholic school employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

St. Agnes School librarian Elizabeth Hinkebein exclaimed, “This is the best thing I’ve done in 10 months,” after Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was pressed into her left arm by volunteer Alice Cowley, a member of St. Frances of Rome Church, Jan. 21.

Hinkebein was one of hundreds of Catholic school employees who received the first dose of the vaccine in a drive-through line at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center’s Broadbent Arena.

The mass-vaccination site, run by the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, was a scene of organization and efficiency Jan. 21. Cars moved at quick intervals through the arena in six drive-through lanes.

Non-clinical volunteers ushered educators through checkpoints to fill out forms before volunteer clinicians like Cowley administered the long-awaited injections.

Volunteers Mark Britt, a pharmacist and member of St. Stephen Martyr Church, and Dr. Regina Puno, an anesthesiologist, sat quietly off to the side carefully filling syringes with the vaccine.

Asked about his volunteer service, Britt was quick to direct attention to his daughter, Bridget Britt, pointing out that she’s had a difficult job as an elementary school principal during the pandemic.

Bridget Britt, who leads St. Stephen Martyr School, said she’s proud of her dad for volunteering at the vaccination site, noting that he volunteered as soon as it opened.

Her school staff is scheduled to receive the vaccine Jan. 28.

“Our staff is really excited. I think people are just relieved,” she said. “Our staff here is older. They’ve been coming to work every day and they’ve made choices about not seeing their parents. They know we have a while left to go, but they see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“When I told our custodian yesterday that we have a date (for vaccinations) he had tears coming down,” she said through her own tears as she related the story.

Archdiocese of Louisville school employees, including those outside Jefferson County, are expected to be vaccinated over the next few weeks at the arena.

Volunteers like Britt’s father are still needed to help keep the process moving at Broadbent Arena. So far, about 4,000 people have helped out, said Kathy Turner, communications director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. But both non-clinical helpers and those with clinical skills are needed.

About 80 volunteers are needed per shift and each shift is four hours long. Turner said that a person who gives at least 40 hours becomes eligible to receive a vaccine.

Non-clinical volunteers may serve as greeters, at check-in, as support staff and in other roles. More information about volunteering is available at Louisvilleky.gov.