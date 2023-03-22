Shaved heads raise funds for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

St. Bernard Church pastor Father Chuck Walker has shaved his head for St. Baldrick 17 times. Beside him, student Cali Jenkins also got her head shaved. Cali raised almost $600 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation this year. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Cali Jenkins, a St. Bernard School student, rubbed her newly shaved head during the St. Baldrick Shave Event held on St. Patrick’s Day. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

St. Bernard School students Macie McKune, left, and Cali Jenkins shaved their heads for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation at school on March 17. Together, Cali and Macie raised more than $1,700. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

St. Patrick’s Day at St. Bernard School was about more than just green attire and treats left behind by leprechauns. It was also the third annual St. Baldrick Shave Event, during which students watched 40 of their peers — students, pastor Father Charles D. Walker, community members and more — shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research.

“Thank you to the kids and adults sitting in front of me who are going to get their hair cut,” Father Walker, who donned an inflatable leprechaun suit, said to kick off the event. “You’re going to look weird for a few days, maybe weeks. But I look weird all the time so it’s OK.”

Father Walker estimated that the school raised nearly $45,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer research.

Deacon Mike Edwards, permanent deacon at St. Bernard Church, shaved his head for St. Baldrick on St. Patrick’s Day. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)