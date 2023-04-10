Shadow of the cross remains amid Easter joy, archbishop says after shooting

Law enforcement officers were stationed at North Preston and Witherspoon streets in downtown Louisville after a shooter killed four people April 10 in the Old National Bank Building, in the background. (Record Photos by Marnie McAllister)

With calls for prayer and praise for first responders, officials confirmed that four people were killed in a mass shooting in a downtown Louisville bank on Easter Monday morning, April 10.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, eight people were injured, including two LMPD officers, during the shooting at the Old National Bank, 333 E. Main St. The suspect also died at the scene.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre issued a statement hours after the shooting, reminding the faithful that amid Easter joy, the cross remains.

“My heart is heavy as we learn about another mass shooting, now in our own Louisville community,” he said in the statement. “Even with our Easter hope so recently renewed, we have been quickly reminded that we still live in the shadow of the cross, the cross of senseless violence.

“For now, please join with me in praying for those who have died and for those who have been injured and for their families,” he said. “Let us also pray for all in our community as we deal with this tragedy.”

LMPD has identified those killed in the shooting as Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliot, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt. Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, who graduated from the police academy March 31, was shot in the head and is in critical condition, the department said.

LMPD identified the suspect as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who was a bank employee.

Calls for prayer also headlined comments made by Mayor Craig Greenberg and Gov. Andy Beshear, who appeared at a press conference near the scene soon after the incident.

The mayor, who survived a shooting in his campaign offices last year, asked the community to pray for victims of the latest shooting and to work together to prevent gun violence. He also gave thanks for the efforts of “brave and heroic first responders.”

“Without a doubt, their actions saved lives,” he said.

Law enforcement surrounded the Old National Bank building, above, 333 E. Main St. in downtown Louisville, after a mass shooting left five dead, including the shooter. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphry said during the morning press conference that officers who arrived at the scene exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It was unclear whether law enforcement killed the suspected shooter or if death was due to a self-inflicted wound, he said, adding that the cause will be part of the investigation.

Heavy with emotion, Gov. Andy Beshear echoed calls to prayer and praise for law enforcement, “the brave heroes of LMPD” and others who responded.

“Their efforts saved lives and put their own on the line,” he said, noting that the FBI, ATF, Homeland Security and Kentucky State Police were among those on the scene.

Gov. Beshear said the shooting affected him personally.

“This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today and another at the hospital,” he said, noting that his attorney general campaign offices were located in the Old National Bank building. “When we talk about praying, I hope that we will.”

He encouraged the community to “wrap our arms around these families” affected by the shooting and urged them to seek help if needed.

He also reiterated his gratitude to LMPD, which was recently rebuked by federal investigators in a review of its practices.

“We saw the very best from them today,” said the governor.