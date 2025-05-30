Series of evening liturgies will showcase different rites, forms June 9-13

Father Jonathan Erdman, right, blessed candles during a Mass of the Ordinariate Form of the Roman Rite at Our Lady and St. John Church on Feb. 2. (Record File Photo by Olivia Castlen)

St. Francis of Assisi and Our Lady and St. John churches will host a series of evening liturgies — each in a different rite or form — June 9-13. A brief introduction to the rite or form will be given at 5:15 p.m., followed by Mass at 5:30 p.m. A Q&A with the celebrating priest will follow.

The Masses will highlight “both the variety and universality of the worldwide Catholic Church,” said a press release from the churches.

Following is the schedule:

June 9 — Romanian Rite celebrated by Father Michael Schultz.

June 10 — Syro-Malabar Rite celebrated by Father George Munjanattu.

June 11— Maronite Rite celebrated by Father Patrick Dolan.

June 12 — Ukrainian Rite celebrated by Father Jim Frasier.

June 13 — Ordinariate Form of the Roman Rite celebrated by Father Jonathan Erdman.

All Masses will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road.



For more information, contact St. Francis of Assisi’s parish office at 456-6394 or email Our Lady and St. John at info@ourladyandstjohn.org.