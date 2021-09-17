Senior Lifestyles

By DEACON STEPHEN BOWLING

Special to The Record

It has often been said that the only real tool we have for navigating relationships is language.

Words create images, emotions and sensations. They serve as both tender embraces as well as the means for motivation and meaning. Parents speak soothing words to their children. The People of God open their mouths in prayer.

But nowhere are words more beautiful than when two spouses express their love for one another. Marriage is the eternal expression of the millions of words spoken over time within this love. And that is indeed something to celebrate.

This year we will once again rejoice together in the joys of marriage at a special livestreamed Mass with Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. We will celebrate all manner of milestone anniversaries for married couples throughout the Archdiocese of Louisville and invite couples celebrating 50 years together this year to join us in person along with their families. Couples wishing to be recognized at the Mass and receive a special certificate need only submit their names to their parishes from now until Oct. 20.

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. St. Paul’s beautiful words are made imminent in the marriages of so many . . . and transcendent in the eternal relationship with God that they reflect.

Do you know someone whose marriage is a model for you? Tell them you appreciate them and what their relationship embodies for you.

And make plans to witness via livestream the 2021 Anniversary Mass on the cathedral’s YouTube channel at 2 p.m. You may also view the Mass afterward. Christ’s eternal love will be visible for all to see.

Deacon Stephen Bowling is the director of the Office of Family Ministries.