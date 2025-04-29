Seminarian Evrard Muhoza ordained to the diaconate

Pascaline M. Sinzinkayo, left, and Severin Barumunungu stood next to their son, Deacon Evrard Muhoza, right, during his diaconate ordination on April 26 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Cantor Jerome Pascua invited the congregation to sing during the diaconate ordination of Evrard Muhoza on April 26 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Deacon Evrard Muhoza lay prostrate as the congregation prayed through the intercession of the saints. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre laid his hands on the head of Deacon Evrard Muhoza during the rite of ordination. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Family members and friends of Deacon Muhoza processed with baskets of food for those in need during a special presentation of the gifts at his diaconate ordination on April 26. The presentation of food, along with the bread and wine for Holy Communion, is a customary practice in Burundi, Deacon Muhoza’s home country. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Deacon Evrard Muhoza assisted in the preparation of the altar following the rite of ordination. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Friends of Deacon Evrard Muhoza — including seminarians from other dioceses and religious orders — gathered for his diaconate ordination on April 26 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)



Around the time that an estimated 10,000 runners crossed the finish line for the 2025 Kentucky Derby Festival mini-Marathon and Marathon, a seminarian from the Archdiocese of Louisville began the “last leg” of his journey to the priesthood.

Deacon Evrard Muhoza, who attends St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in southern Indiana, was ordained to the transitional diaconate by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during a special liturgy held at the Cathedral of the Assumption the morning of April 26. The transitional diaconate is a final stage for seminarians in their formation for the priesthood.

Despite road closures and traffic caused by several pre-Derby events, including the Derby Festival foot races, the diaconate ordination drew a large crowd to the downtown cathedral — including archdiocesan clergy, priests and seminarians from other dioceses and religious orders, the Burundi Catholic community and family and friends of Deacon Muhoza.

The Mass included traditional hymns in Deacon Muhoza’s native language, Kirundi, and a special presentation of the gifts. In addition to the bread and wine for holy Communion, the offering included baskets of food for people in need — a customary practice in Burundi, his home country.

Deacon Muhoza’s parents presented the bread and wine, and several other family members and friends, including his siblings, carried the food baskets, which were donated to the Cathedral Lunch Program and the Catholic Enrichment Center Food Pantry.

During the homily, Archbishop Fabre told the congregation that Jesus is “with us” through the ministry of deacons.

“Through the ministry of deacons, configured to Jesus Christ the Servant through ordination, Jesus fulfills his promise to be with us,” he said.

“From this moment onward, Evrard’s life transforms into a gift daily to God and his church. Today Evrard is laying down his life for his friends — for all of us and for everyone he will serve.” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Before ordaining him, Archbishop Fabre said Deacon Muhoza would receive a “new and renewed life” through the Holy Spirit.

“From this moment onward, Evrard’s life transforms into a gift daily to God and his church. Today Evrard is laying down his life for his friends — for all of us and for everyone he will serve,” he said.

Archbishop Fabre also spoke directly to Deacon Muhoza during the homily: “Evrard, in just a few moments, divine grace will transform you through ordination. The Holy Spirit will descend upon you, forever changing your life.”

He spoke to him of the promises he would make, including “praying the breviary for the people of God, committing to lead a celibate life and dedicating yourself to the Lord’s service, along with obedience to your bishop and additional promises.”

Following the rite of ordination, Deacon Muhoza assisted in the preparation of the altar and elevated the chalice during the Eucharistic Prayer.