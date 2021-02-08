Self-guided Stations of the Cross available at cemeteries during Lent

Each Friday during Lent, Catholic Cemeteries of Louisville will host a self-guided Stations of the Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals are invited to go through the stations at his or her own pace, either on foot or by car. Free booklets will be provided at the first station to guide participants through the prayer process.

Following is the schedule:

Feb. 19, Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

The first station will be in Section 35.

Feb. 26, St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barrett Avenue.

The first station will be in Section D.

March 5, St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street.

The first station will be at the Priest Section.

March 12, Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

The first station will be in Section 5.

March 19, St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barrett Avenue.

The first station will be in Section D.

March 26, St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street.

The first station will be at the Priest Section.

Crosses will be installed by 10 a.m. each Friday and removed by 3 p.m. The total walking distance is between 300 and 400 yards.

In past years, students from local Catholic schools led the “Way of the Cross for Young Christians” at a cemetery each Friday. COVID-19 prompted a change in that tradition this year. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.