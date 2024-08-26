Youth

Seeking student artists to depict the saints

by

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the monthly “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus. 

For next month, the subject of the artwork is the Guardian Angels. A photo of the artwork can be submitted via email to ocastlen@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped return envelope. 

The deadline to submit is Sept. 12. Call reporter Olivia Castlen at 471-2131 with any questions.

Tags from the story
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
King celebration planned for
Jan. 17 at the Cathedral
The legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *