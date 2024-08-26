Seeking student artists to depict the saints

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the monthly “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus.

For next month, the subject of the artwork is the Guardian Angels. A photo of the artwork can be submitted via email to ocastlen@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped return envelope.

The deadline to submit is Sept. 12. Call reporter Olivia Castlen at 471-2131 with any questions.