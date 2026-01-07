Archdiocesan News

Seeking student artists to depict the saints

Youth who are high school age and younger are invited to submit original visual art, such as a drawing or painting, to be featured in the “Saints for Kids” section of Youth Focus. 

For the next Saints for Kids, the subject of the artwork is St. Brigid. A photo of the artwork can be submitted via email to record@archlou.org or the original can be mailed to the attention of The Record at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203, with a stamped, self-addressed return envelope. 

The deadline to submit is January 15. Call reporter Olivia Castlen at 471-2131 with any questions.

