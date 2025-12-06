SEEK 2026 to draw inspiration from St. Pier Giorgio Frassati

Attendees are seen kneeling in prayer during SEEK 2025 in Washington Jan. 3. The upcoming SEEK 2026 conference is inviting young Catholics and attendees of all ages to embrace its theme inspired by St. Pier Giorgio Frassati: “To the Heights.” It will be held Jan. 1-5 in Denver, Columbus, Ohio, and Fort Worth, Texas. (OSV News photo/courtesy FOCUS)

(OSV News) — The upcoming SEEK 2026 conference is inviting young Catholics and attendees of all ages to embrace its theme inspired by St. Pier Giorgio Frassati: “To the Heights.”

“St. Pier Giorgio called (young people) to go into the heights,” Curtis Martin, founder of FOCUS, which organizes SEEK annually, told OSV News. “He wants them to realize that God is worth the climb and worth the sacrifice — so are our brothers and sisters.”

“St. Pier Giorgio lived for Christ, but also for others in a powerful way,” Martin described the recently canonized 20th-century saint who enjoyed mountain climbing before dying at the young age of 24. “Let’s join each other and climb to the heights with Christ so we can serve and reach the world with the Gospel, with God’s love, with his mercy.”

In 2026, tens of thousands of Catholics nationwide are expected to attend SEEK, which will be held Jan. 1-5. The five-day experience promises to unite people of faith to encounter Christ through prayer, adoration, the sacraments and inspiring speakers. It will take place simultaneously in three cities: Columbus, Ohio; Denver; and Fort Worth, Texas.

“We already have more people registered for this year than we’ve ever had for any of the years past,” said Martin, who leads FOCUS, an international Catholic outreach organization that ministers to more than 200 college campuses and more than 20 parish communities. “We’re breaking the records already.”

Martin revealed that 24,000 people have already signed up to attend SEEK 2026. The Fort Worth location is sold out and the Denver location is nearly full. Among the three locations, SEEK 2026 can accommodate a total of 28,000 people.

Organizers expect students, young adults, families, parishioners and church leaders to attend the event filled with keynotes from nationally recognized speakers, workshops, breakout sessions, concerts, daily Mass, worship, and opportunities for confession and adoration.

Keynote speakers among the three cities include Father Mike Schmitz; Matt Fradd; Chris Stefanick; Sister of Life Mary Grace; Sister Josephine Garrett, a sister of the Holy Family of Nazareth; Edward Sri; Arthur Brooks, Dominican Father Gregory Pine; Father Josh Johnson; Father Mark-Mary Ames, a member of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal; Sister Miriam James Heidland, of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity; Jackie Francois Angel and Kate Capato.

Capato, a sacred art painter who will speak at the Fort Worth location, told OSV News that she will deliver a presentation called, “A Sacred Encounter, through Art, Stillness and the Senses.”

“Those who join me will learn a whole new way to hear the voice of God,” she told OSV News in written comments. “It’s a bit different than other talks as it’s an immersive experience with original sacred art (i.e. real paintings will be present) that guides folks deeper into understanding Divine Beauty!”

Referencing the event’s theme, she added: “I’m really excited to see how the Holy Spirit meets the hearts of those attending, through the art, ‘and pulls them ‘higher’ into who they’re created to be.”

With all that it offers, SEEK is more than a conference, Martin said. He called it an “iconic moment” that happens while FOCUS missionaries and volunteers accompany students and parishioners all year.

“You think about your favorite family vacation growing up — and when you think about it, your love and affection for your family members is reawakened,” he said. “That’s our hope with SEEK, is that you won’t remember everything you did last year, but if things go the way we hope and pray, you will remember many key moments from those five days because they impacted your life and deepened your friendships.”

FOCUS’ very first conference took place in 1998 at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, he said. About 20 students attended.

“FOCUS didn’t exist yet,” he said. “As (theologian) Dr. Sri and I were preparing for what we thought was going to just be a weekend conference, we realized, you know what? We’re not really having a conference. We’re launching a program.”

“We invited those 20 students to embrace Christ in a life of Christ-like leadership, and they responded,” he added. “The rest is history.”

Today, he said, SEEK is for everybody. While he expects many students to attend, Martin highlighted the event’s “Making Missionary Disciples Track” focused on evangelization and discipleship that is for parishioners of all ages.

Every year, God, whom St. Frassati dedicated his life to, is at the center of SEEK, Martin said.

“He’s the main attraction, and he changes lives,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch what he’s going to do this year in the lives of the people that attend.”