Youth

Season of Creation poster winners

by
Isabella Davis, a fifth-grade student at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., won the third- through fifth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Archdiocesan Creation Care team announced the winners of the Season of Creation poster contest. 

Students submitted entries illustrating the theme, “All Creatures are Connected.” 

The winners are:

Isabella Davis, a student at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., won the third- through fifth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)
  • In the third- through fifth-grade division — Isabella Davis of St. James School, Elizabethtown, Ky. in first place; Brooke Meade of St. Francis of Assisi School in second place and Charlotte Woodland of St. Agnes School in third place.


  • In the sixth- through eighth-grade division — Clara Groh of St. James School, Elizabethtown, Ky. in first place; Abby Mazur of St. Agnes School in second place and Ellie Smith of Holy Trinity School in third place.
  • In the kindergarten through second-grade division, one winner was chosen for each of the nine participating schools.
Clara Groh, a student at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., won the sixth- through eighth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)

The winners were recognized and their posters were displayed at the archdiocesan Green Mass on Oct. 2.

Pam Raidt, chair of the Creation Care team for the archdiocese presented Clara Groh, an eighth-grader at Saint James Catholic School with the first place prize in the 6th-8th grade category of the Season of Creation Poster Contest Oct. 2. The theme for this year’s contest was “All creatures are connected.” (Photo Special to The Record)

Tags from the story
, , , , ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Teens have opportunity for worship and play
Nearly 300 teenagers attended the Catholic Youth Day at Kentucky Kingdom Sept....
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *