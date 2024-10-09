Season of Creation poster winners

Isabella Davis, a fifth-grade student at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., won the third- through fifth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Archdiocesan Creation Care team announced the winners of the Season of Creation poster contest.

Students submitted entries illustrating the theme, “All Creatures are Connected.”

The winners are:

Isabella Davis, a student at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., won the third- through fifth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)

In the third- through fifth-grade division — Isabella Davis of St. James School, Elizabethtown, Ky. in first place; Brooke Meade of St. Francis of Assisi School in second place and Charlotte Woodland of St. Agnes School in third place.







In the sixth- through eighth-grade division — Clara Groh of St. James School, Elizabethtown, Ky. in first place; Abby Mazur of St. Agnes School in second place and Ellie Smith of Holy Trinity School in third place.



In the kindergarten through second-grade division, one winner was chosen for each of the nine participating schools.

Clara Groh, a student at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., won the sixth- through eighth-grade division of the Season of Creation poster contest. (Photo Special to The Record)

The winners were recognized and their posters were displayed at the archdiocesan Green Mass on Oct. 2.