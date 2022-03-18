Bellarmine University is introducing the latest Veritas Society Lecture Series with a presentation by sculptor Ed Hamilton.

Hamilton will discuss his artistic process and the bond he forms with his subjects’ life stories, according to a release from the school. The lecture will be March 24 at 7 p.m. in Bellarmine’s George G. Brown Center Frazier Hall, 2001 Newburg Road.

The event is free and open to the public but attendees are requested to reserve tickets. Visit www.alumni.bellarmine.edu/ for more information and to make reservations.

The Bellarmine event will follow a March 22 program at the Frazier History Museum that will feature a discussion with Hamilton about his life growing up in Louisville and what shaped him as an artist.

Tickets for the Frazier event are $38 for non-members, $32 for contributor-level members and up. Tickets include a free drink and light hors d’oeuvres.

Purchase tickets at fraziermuseum.org/calendar.