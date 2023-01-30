Scouts, leaders receive religious awards

The Catholic Committee on Scouting honored nearly 100 Scouts and adult leaders during its annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation at the Cathedral of the Assumption Jan. 29.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre presided at the service and was assisted by Father Troy Overton, the committee’s chaplain, and Deacon Dan Bisig.

Awards were presented to the following:

— Three adult leaders received the St. George Emblem for their outstanding contributions to Catholic Boy Scouting. Belinda and Michael Delaney, members of St. Martin of Tours Church in Flaherty, Ky., work with Troop 366, and Paul Heitkemper, a member of St. Martin of Tours Church in Louisville, works with Troop 243.

— The following received the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Gold Award:

Troop 4, St. Agnes Church

Troop 175, St. Edward Church

Troop 243, St. John Paul II Church

Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary Church

Pack 327, St. Albert the Great Church

Pack 366, St. Athanasius

Troop 366, St. Athanasius

Troop 477, St. Aloysius Church, Pewee Valley, Ky.

Pack 765, St. Michael Church

— Nine Scouts received a Pillars of Faith pin for earning all four religious emblems — Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII. They are:

Jayce Evans of Troop 56, St. Martin of Tours in Louisville.

Lorenzo Afable and Andrew Dunlap of Troop 175, St. Edward

Jacob Berendsen and Jack Goens of Troop 243, St. John Paul II

Ben Doyle, Mason Galloway, James Roth and Tyler Solon of Troop 477, St. Aloysius in Pewee Valley, Ky.

In addition, 21 Scouts earned the Ad Altare Dei Emblem, 29 Cub Scouts earned the Parvuli Dei (Child of God) Emblem and 34 Cub Scouts earned the Light of Christ Award.

