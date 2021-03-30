SCN Miriam Elizabeth Brown, a nurse, dies at 98

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Miriam Elizabeth Brown, died March 24 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 98 and in her 76th year of religious life.

Sister Brown, a native of Olive Hill, Ky., ministered as a nurse in Kentucky, Arkansas and Alabama. In the Archdiocese of Louisville she served at the old St. Joseph Infirmary and at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Ky.

Sister Brown was among the first to serve at Nazareth Home Health, where she ministered as a staff nurse, director of nursing, intake coordinator and director of patient care until 1995. She also served at Caritas Home Health Agency as a patient care coordinator until deteriorating eyesight caused her to leave day-to-day nursing in 2005.

Sister Brown later helped care for members of her community and was active in the Apostolate of Prayer.

She is survived by a sister, Barbara Anne McMullen, members of her extended family and her religious community.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The celebration will be filmed and shared. She will be buried in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky, 40048.