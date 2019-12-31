SCN Mary Regina Atkins, an educator, dies at 86

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Regina Atkins, formerly Sister Mary Mark, died Dec. 30 at Nazareth Home. She was 86 and had been a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 65 years.

Sister Atkins, a native of Louisville, Ky., served in education and social services in Kentucky and Ohio.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, Sister Atkins served as an elementary school teacher at St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky., the old St. Cecilia School and St. Martha School in Louisville. She also served at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Office of Migration and Refugee Services and in healthcare at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

Sister Atkins served her community in the office of mission advancement and in community service.

She is survived by her sister Catherine Bohn, members of her extended family and religious community.

A prayer service will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Nazareth Home chapel.

Her body will arrive at the motherhouse campus in Nazareth at 4 p.m. Jan. 2. A wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 in St. Vincent Church followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.