SCN Catherine Wilson dies at 86

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Catherine “Kitty” Wilson died Nov. 12. She was 86 and had been an SCN for 65 years.

Sister Wilson, a native of Esmont, Va., ministered as a teacher, social worker and fundraiser. She served in the United States, Belize in Central America and Botswana in Southern Africa.

She taught elementary school in Ohio, Tennessee and Arkansas during her early ministry. She later taught religion and served as a campus minister at Presentation Academy.

Sister Wilson was one of the first SCNs to serve in Belize — one of several nations where the sisters serve. From 1976 to 1980, she served in youth ministry and education in Dangriga in southern Belize and Cayo in western Belize. She also served in pastoral ministry in Belize City.

In 1993, Sister Wilson earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville, where she was awarded the Kent School of Social Work Whitney Young Award for her work in social justice. She ministered as a social worker in Botswana, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky.

From 2002-2008, she served in the SCN Office of Congregational Advancement as director of special and planned gifts.

She volunteered for St. Mary Center, Doors to Hope and Seven Counties. She retired to the Motherhouse in 2021.

She is survived by her sisters, Sister of Charity of Nazareth Joan Wilson, Sister of Charity of Nazareth Carolyn Wilson, Lois Wilson, Frances Gearheart, Margaret Arthur, Bernadette Tripp, Marilyn Stanley, Helen Wanner and Anita Hilliker, and her brothers, Joseph, Douglas, J. Harris and Michael Wilson, and members of her religious community.

An Honor Guard will form at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky. The wake will follow at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at St. Vincent. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery. The wake and Mass will be live-streamed at nazareth.org/live.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the SCN, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.