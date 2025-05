Caroline Maly, a third-grader at Saint Mary Academy, helped her class plant a pollinator garden on May 15. St. Agnes School gifted the plants from its pollinator garden, which is maintained by its third-grade students. Saint Mary’s students also learned about the role insects and bugs play in the ecosystem, planted seeds in small cups to take home and made thank-you cards for St. Agnes’ third-graders students for their generosity. (Photo Special to The Record)

Third-graders at St. Mary Academy in Prospect, Ky., planted a pollinator garden May 15 with the help of St. Agnes School.

St. Agnes in the Highlands provided the plants, which came from the school’s own pollinator garden. At St. Agnes, the garden is also the responsibility of third-graders.

A group of St. Mary Academy’s third-graders learned about the role insects and bugs play in the ecosystem from Carolyn Donnelly, a Jefferson County master gardener, on May 15. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Mary’s students also learned about the role insects and bugs play in the ecosystem, planted seeds in small cups to take home and made thank-you cards for St. Agnes’ third-grade students.

Third-graders at St. Mary Academy planted a pollinator garden May 15. (Photo Special to The Record)

Louis Riney, a third-grader at Saint Mary Academy, helped his class plant a pollinator garden on May 15. St. Agnes School gifted the plants from its pollinator garden, which is maintained by its third-grade students. Saint Mary’s students also learned about the role insects and bugs play in the ecosystem, planted seeds in small cups to take home and made thank-you cards for St. Agnes’ third-graders students for their generosity. (Photo Special to The Record)