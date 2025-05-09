Schools celebrate the Derby

Several of Archdiocese of Louisville’s Catholic Schools celebrated Derby week with celebrations, races and parades. St. Agnes School first-grader Pearl Grant smiled after the school’s annual “Run for the Roses” celebration. (Photo Special to The Record) Sacred Heart Preschool students Oliver Abell, left, and Whit Kuchta participated in the school’s derby parade on May 1. (Photo Special to The Record) St. Mary Academy third-grade students smiled in their jockey hats on May 1. (Photo Special to The Record) Sporting homemade Derby hats, third-graders at St. Rita School smiled during the school’s Derby celebration on May 1. (Photo Special to The Record)