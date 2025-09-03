Salvation comes from being strong enough to ask God for help, pope says

Pope Leo XIV sat on a modified BMW R18 motorcycle presented to him by members of the Jesus Bikers, a motorcycle club from Germany, and representatives of Missio Austria, the pontifical mission societies in Austria, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Sept. 3, 2025. The bike will be auctioned by Sotheby’s and Missio Austria will use the money to help build a school for children who work in the mica mines in Madagascar. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The human longing for love is not a sign of weakness but demonstrates that no one is completely self-sufficient and that salvation comes from letting oneself be loved and assisted by God, Pope Leo XIV said.

“No one can save themselves. Life is ‘fulfilled’ not when we are strong, but when we learn how to receive,” the pope told tens of thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square Sept. 3 for his weekly general audience.

During the audience, the pope offered special prayers for all the students and teachers who recently returned to school or were about to start a new school year.

“Pray for them, through the intercession of the Blesseds — and soon saints — Pier Giorgio Frassati and Carlo Acutis, for the gift of a deep faith in their journey of maturation,” the pope said just days before he was scheduled to preside over the canonizations of the two young Italians.

In his main talk, Pope Leo continued his series of reflections on lessons of hope from the Gospel stories of Jesus’ last days and focused specifically on the 19th chapter of the Gospel of John where Jesus on the cross says, “I thirst.”

“If even the son of God chose not to be self-sufficient, then our thirst too — for love, for meaning, for justice — is a sign not of failure, but of truth,” the pope said.

Jesus’ thirst is not just physical, the pope said; it is “above all the expression of a profound desire: that of love, of relationship, of communion. It is the silent cry of a God who, having wished to share everything of our human condition, also lets himself be overcome by this thirst.”

By not being afraid to ask for something to drink, Jesus “tells us that love, in order to be true, must also learn to ask and not only to give.”

At a time when most societies seem to reward self-sufficiency, efficiency and performance, the pope said, “the Gospel shows us that the measure of our humanity is not given by what we can achieve, but by our ability to let ourselves be loved and, when necessary, even helped.”

Jesus’ cry of thirst, he said, “is ours too. It is the cry of a wounded humanity that seeks living water. And this thirst does not lead us away from God but rather unites us with him.”

Admitting the need for help, “our fragility is a bridge toward heaven,” he said.

“There is nothing more human, nothing more divine, than being able to say: I need,” Pope Leo told the crowd. “Let us not be afraid to ask, especially when it seems to us that we do not deserve. Let us not be ashamed to reach out our hand. It is right there, in that humble gesture, that salvation hides.”

After the audience, members of the Jesus Bikers, a motorcycle club from Germany, and representatives of Missio Austria, the pontifical mission societies in Austria, presented Pope Leo XIV with a modified BMW R18 motorcycle, which he autographed and then sat on.

The bike will be auctioned by Sotheby’s, and Missio Austria will use the money to help build a school for children who work in the mica mines in Madagascar.