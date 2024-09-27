Salute to THE GAME event raises $650,000; rivalry game is postponed

The 17th annual Salute to THE GAME luncheon hosted by the Catholic Education Foundation raised a record amount of $650,000 Sept. 26, $50,000 more than last year’s event.

The luncheon — which celebrates the “rivalry and thrill” of the annual St. Xavier High School and Trinity High School football game — was held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

The rivalry game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at St. Xavier High School. It was originally set for Sept. 27 at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium at the University of Louisville, but the game was postponed because of inclement weather generated by Hurricane Helene.

Kyle Krupp represented St. Xavier High School’s student athletes at the Salute to THE GAME luncheon Sept. 26. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The luncheon featured an interview with student-athletes Kyle Krupp of St. Xavier High School and Will DeSensi III of Trinity High School. The football players grew up together at St. Mary Academy in Prospect, Ky., before attending their respective schools.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $5.6 million, all of which benefits the CEF in its work to provide tuition and grants supporting Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

For tickets and additional information about the rescheduled game, visit saints.com/tickets.