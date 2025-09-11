Saints are not absent, they’re ‘standing right next to us,’ says priest

Elias and Ruben Hernandez and their brothers watched the canonization ceremony of Sts. Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati Sept. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Following a pilgrimage to Italy, where he prayed before the remains of the newly canonized Sts. Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, Father Michael Schultz said he has a newfound confidence in the intercession of those in heaven.

Father Schultz, associate pastor of St. Albert the Great Church, traveled to Italy with members of his parish for the Jubilee of the Youth July 28 to Aug. 3.

“I have a lot of hope from all of it. It’s appropriate for the Jubilee Year,” he said.

Pope Leo XVI canonized St. Carlo Acutis and St. Pier Giorgio Frassati during a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square on Sept. 7.

St. Frassati’s remains — buried at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Turin, Italy — were brought to Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Sopra Minerva for the Jubilee of Youth, said Father Schultz. There, he prayed for intercession from the saint who, when alive, was a fun-loving young man who enjoyed playing pool, he said.

While in Italy, Father Schultz also traveled to Assisi, where St. Carlo Acutis’ remains are buried at the Sanctuary of the Renunciation in the Church of St. Mary Major.

There, he prayed before the saint and met a young man who told him prayer had changed his life.

Father Schultz said he was sitting next to the young man as they prayed before the remains of St. Acutis. When he noticed the man was crying, Father Schultz offered him a handkerchief and some words of comfort.

“Whatever you’re praying for, this is the place to do it,” Father Schultz said he told him. “This soon-to-be saint is like you and like me. He is young and ordinary, yet he lived a life of extraordinary holiness and he had a deep love for the Eucharist, so I really believe he will answer your prayer.”

When the two walked out, Father Schultz learned the man’s name was Ruben Hernandez and he was visiting from Spain.

Father Schultz said he told him, “I was praying for your intention. … You should trust that God will answer your prayer.”

To his surprise, he said, Hernandez replied, “God actually already answered my prayer.”

In the next few minutes, standing outside the sanctuary in Assisi, Hernandez shared that his little brother, Elias Hernandez, is alive through the intercession of St. Acutis.

Elias Hernandez watched the canonization ceremony of Sts. Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati Sept. 7. His family attributes his healing, following a drowning accident, to the intercession of St. Carlo Acutis. (Photo Special to The Record)

When the child was a toddler, he fell into a pool and was underwater for several minutes before he was discovered. Emergency workers gave up on him, but while he was being transported to the hospital, his mother, who had a devotion to then-Blessed Carlo Acutis, prayed he would intercede so her son would be saved.

“The doctor described it as miraculous; somehow the boy revived,” said Father Schultz. “He’s perfectly healthy now, and there are no signs of the effects of the drowning.”

On Sept. 7, Elias and his six brothers watched the canonization on television, said Father Schultz.

“Ruben was convinced it’s the power of the saints that are walking with us, standing with us, the power of Carlo Acutis that caused the healing,” said Father Schultz.

Closer to home, Father Schultz said, intercessory prayer has had a powerful effect on his parishioners.

He noted that last year, St. Albert offered a novena for healing to St. Thérèse of Lisieux. An individual suffering from cancer, who’d attended the novena, received the sacrament of anointing of the sick and venerated St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s relics. He later returned to tell Father Schultz of a significant improvement in his health, he said.

“It was very powerful,” Father Schultz said. “I’ve heard so many stories of people experiencing crazy healing, whether it was emotional, physical or spiritual healing.”

St. Thérèse of Lisieux, the French Carmelite known as the Little Flower, died at the age of 24 — the same age St. Pier Giorgio Frassati was when he died, said Father Schultz. The 100th anniversary of her canonization was marked in May.

Father Michael Schultz stood with youth, including Ruben Hernandez, far right, outside the Church of St. Mary Major in Assisi, Italy. Hernandez attributes the healing of his younger brother to the intercession of St. Carlo Acutis. (Photo Special to The Record)

The youthfulness of these saints has drawn the interest of younger parishioners, too, he noted.

“I’ve had so many young parents come to me and tell me what a difference knowing about St. Pier Giorgio, knowing about St. Carlo and knowing about St. Thérèse has made in their lives. And how their kids are excited about these saints and learning about their lives,” he said.

“I think St. Thérèse, St. Pier Giorgio and St. Carlo give us a living witness and image that, despite the difficulties of life and the need for healing for all of us, you can be a saint,” he said.

“And they’re standing with us, they’re not absent. They’re closer to us than they ever could have been in this life now that they are in heaven, standing right next to us, every time we are at Mass, every time we pray and call upon their intercession,” Father Schultz added.

St. Albert the Great will host another healing novena to St. Thérèse of Lisieux, starting Sept. 22.