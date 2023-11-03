Archdiocesan News

Safe Environment Training Programs planned in Louisville and Bardstown

All those who work with children in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including volunteers, must complete an in-person Safe Environment Training Program, offered regularly by the archdiocese.
Upcoming programs, which last two hours, are set for 6:30 p.m. at:
The Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., Nov. 14.
St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., Nov. 20.
St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Nov. 27.
St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr., Dec. 11. 

The training schedule will be updated as new dates are added at www.archlou.org/safe. Children under the age of 16 will not be admitted to any training. Registration is not necessary, but participants should sign in at the workshop.

