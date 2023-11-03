Safe Environment Training Programs planned in Louisville and Bardstown

All those who work with children in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including volunteers, must complete an in-person Safe Environment Training Program, offered regularly by the archdiocese.

Upcoming programs, which last two hours, are set for 6:30 p.m. at:

– The Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., Nov. 14.

– St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., Nov. 20.

– St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, Nov. 27.

– St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr., Dec. 11.

The training schedule will be updated as new dates are added at www.archlou.org/safe. Children under the age of 16 will not be admitted to any training. Registration is not necessary, but participants should sign in at the workshop.