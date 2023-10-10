Sacred Heart’s leadership institute receives million-dollar gift

Sacred Heart Schools announced Oct. 2 that its Jean Frazier Leadership Institute has received a $1 million gift from Lucy Lee Helm, a 1975 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy.

The institute, founded in 2017, “inspires students, faculty and staff to discover the leader within themselves and empowers them to share it with the world,” according to a press release from the schools. “JFLI supports the mission of Sacred Heart Schools by creating empowered leaders who seek to serve others and promotes a culture of servant leadership.”

The institute recently expanded its student internship program and its staff. It serves all Sacred Heart Schools students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Helm, a retired lawyer and Starbucks executive, is a founding member of the JFLI’s leadership cabinet and “has helped to shape the development and growth of the institute since its infancy,” the release said.

Helm said in the release, “The confidence, empathy, and scholastic development provided by JFLI is a game-changer for these students at a critical time in their cognitive and emotional development. I have been involved with JFLI from the beginning and am so grateful for Jean Frazier’s belief in the power of crafting lifetime leaders.”

The institute is named for Jean Frazier, a Sacred Heart Academy alumna whose financial gift in 2017 made the creation of the institute possible.