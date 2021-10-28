Sacred Heart Academy students Jacqueline Teague and Amelie Beck were featured in People Magazine’s “Girls Changing the World in 2021” special section. Teague and Beck are the founders of VaxConnectKY, a program created to assist elderly individuals with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling, transportation and support. Their clients either lacked access to computers, transportation or had difficulty navigating the online process.

People Magazine’s “Girls Changing the World in 2021” is published each year in honor of the International Day of the Girl, observed Oct. 11.

The students have helped more than 2,100 elderly individuals get vaccinated. They’ve also created business plans for groups in Georgia, California, Nebraska and Washington D.C., to develop similar programs.