Sacred Heart alumna donates $1.5 million to school’s travel program

Katy Brown

Sacred Heart Academy announced the Katy Brown ‘83 Endowed Global Hearts Travel Program at the start of this new school year.

The program is funded by a $1.5 million gift from Katy Brown — the largest gift the school has received from an alumna. Brown is a graduate of Sacred Heart’s class of 1983.

The school’s mission is to inspire students to become “globally-minded, compassionate leaders; travel opportunities are an important element in that growth,” a press release from the school said.

The new program will enhance the global travel program already offered at the school by helping students who have financial needs to have these international experiences, the release said.

One student has already done so.

Over the summer, student Isabel Gonzalez became the first student to try the program by traveling to Spain with two world language teachers. They visited a school founded by the Ursuline Sisters in Siguenza and visited the cathedral in Toledo where St. Ursula’s remains are buried.

Brown, the benefactor, said her life was changed by a study abroad trip during her freshman year of college and wants to help students have that opportunity.

“I benefitted greatly from an opportunity to travel from Italy to England as a freshman in college. I was the first person in my family to travel to Europe and it changed my whole mindset,” Brown said. “I am passionate about providing such transformative experiences to students, especially those who would not otherwise have the opportunity for global travel.”

Dr. Karen McNay, president of Sacred Heart Schools, said she is excited about the future of Sacred Heart’s travel program.

“We are grateful for Ms. Brown’s generosity and vision in endowing this program to help foster globally minded leaders to serve our communities,” McNay said.

The travel program will take students to Belize, Iceland, Costa Rica and Greece this school year, the release said.